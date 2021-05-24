Vaccinated tourists to Maui exempt from post-arrival COVID-19 test if they bring vaccination card

If you are planning to travel to Maui, county officials said you must provide proof you've received your COVID-19 vaccination to be exempted from its post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement upon arriving on the island.

Officials said on its website that on May 4, they began requiring all trans-Pacific travelers to participate in the state’s Safe Travels program, which meant they had to take an additional rapid COVID test upon arrival at Kahului Airport.

But officials added that fully vaccinated trans-Pacific travelers are exempt from the post-arrival rapid COVID test requirement if they prove they are vaccinated.

Officials consider travelers vaccinated 14 days after receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

County officials stated trans-Pacific travelers will still be required to take a pre-departure test (as specified by the Safe Travels Program) to receive the travel quarantine exception.