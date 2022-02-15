Woman celebrates 100th birthday by riding a contraption called a "trishaw"

DENVER — At 100 years old, it's not every day that you get to try a brand new experience.

However, that's exactly what Cycling Without Age offers seniors when they're celebrating a milestone.

On Monday, they threw 100-year-old Rachel Augustine a birthday party, featuring a ride on a unique, Danish contraption called a trishaw.

"The gratitude is just amazing... People are so grateful that we can bring joy to their mom and dad," said the Barb Lotze, president and founder of the Littleton chapter in Colorado.

"The seniors...They say, 'Oh, I've ridden, I've walked, and I can't do that anymore. This helps me be mobile, talk to people, and be in nature.'"

The bikes cost $13,000 and come from Copenhagen.

However, since this group's formation in 2019, fundraising has enabled Lotze to buy four.

In fact, its popularity has exploded so fast, the group gave more than 1,100 rides in 2021 and garnered more than 40 volunteers.

This story was first reported by Danny New at KMGH in Denver.