Woman saves police officer's life after bee attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WEWS) — A back-to-school festival on Aug. 20 could have turned into a tragedy for Cleveland Police Sgt. Ray O’Connor after he was stung by bees.

O’Connor and his partner attended the festival to meet and interact with children from the neighborhood, according to police.

O’Connor was playing football with a few kids when he was stung by bees. He notified his partner that he was deathly allergic to bees but left his EpiPen at the station. As his partner began to render aid, Tomika Johnson ran home to get her son’s EpiPen.

Once Johnson was back with the EpiPen, the medication was administered to O'Connor, who was unconscious. O'Connor was then transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was provided medical attention.

The officers met Johnson and her family Wednesday to thank them for going above and beyond.

Johnson and her son Zaire will be recipients of the "Citizen Award" at the City of Cleveland’s Fourth District Awards Ceremony on Oct. 6.

This story was originally reported by AJ Smith on news5cleveland.com.