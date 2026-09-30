'No more roads:' Protesters gather in Missoula, taking a stand against Roadless Rule Repeal

MISSOULA — Hunters, anglers, and other outdoor recreationists gathered for a rally on the Missoula County Courthouse lawn Tuesday night to share what they call "roadless stories."

Around two dozen people joined to take part in a stand against the U.S. Forest Service's proposal to rescind the national 2001 Roadless Rule. Participants shared stories about interacting with wildlife and recreating in Montana's roadless backcountry.

"They are the places where we recreate; they support our outdoor recreation economy," Rally Organizer Lisa Ronald of the organization American Rivers said, referring to roadless areas. "They support our hunting and angling culture and the wildlife that those activities depend on."

"They help prevent wildfires, and they help provide clean water, clean drinking water for one in three Montanans," she continued.

MTN did not see any counterprotesters at the event.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins previously argued that the roadless rule makes it harder for the Forest Service to respond in certain protected areas where there are no roads.

“For too long, outdated restrictions have kept tens of millions of forested acres off-limits to the very treatments that improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk to our communities. Today, we filed a proposal to restore authority to local forest managers who know the land best, removing the barriers that have kept them from doing the work the land demands. It’s time to turn the page on the failed roadless rule and return our forests to health and productivity,” Rollins previously said.

Rally organizers stressed the need to speak up by submitting comments opposing the rescission of the Roadless Rule. The deadline for that is October 6.

