MISSOULA COUNTY, Mont. — Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl from Missoula County, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said that Zoey Marie Labedz, 17, was last seen Tuesday morning, Nov. 17, wearing a red hoodie, black pants and sneakers.

Labedz, who also goes by Zoey Labiedz, has black hair and hazel eyes, and she is 5-foot-9.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information about where Labedz is, you're asked to contact your local law enforcement agency or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.