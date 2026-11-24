WHITEFISH — With snow falling into the valley floors across northwest Montana last week, skiers and snowboarders are looking up at snow-covered mountains with excitement.

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Offseason work adds two new ski runs for Whitefish Mountain Resort

“We have about 20 inches of snow piled up at the summit already. We have received more than a foot in the past week, so things are taking shape. We’re feeling good,” said Whitefish Mountain Resort spokesman Chad Sokol.

It’s starting to look like winter at Whitefish Mountain Resort ahead of opening day on Dec. 4.

Sokol said the ski area added six new snowmachine guns in the offseason which helps fill in the snow gaps to begin the season.

“So that will be a big help this year, especially at those lower elevations that take some time to fill in,” said Sokol.

New this ski season is two runs on the frontside of the mountain.

An offseason project with the forest service removed trees and brush material from dangerous corridors on the mountain, aiming to mitigate future wildfire risks.

“So as you’re coming down Toni Matt, which is our frontside groomer, there’s tree runs on either side of that. We’ve called them Big Twig and Bad Medicine. Really just opened up those trees and should be some great skiing this season,” said Sokol.

Sokol said the resort is keeping a close eye on weather patterns as a forecasted El Nino this winter typically means drier and warmer conditions for the northern part of the country.

“The last time we had a very strong El Nino we actually came out ahead, above average snowfall. We had 311 inches back in 2015/16, so we’re taking it in stride, we’re staying hopeful and we got snow now so we’re feeling pretty good,” said Sokol.