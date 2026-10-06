Pablo man arrested on suspicion of arson at a residence

A Pablo man was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with an Oct. 1 structure fire, according to a Monday news release from Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell.

Aaron Garcia was arrested Friday after authorities searched his home in Pablo and found evidence related to the fire at the corner of Fifth Street North and Fourth Avenue East, according to Bell.

No one was inside the residence during the fire, and it was extinguished by the Ronan Fire Department.

Lake County deputies found video footage of a single person entering the residence and leaving within three minutes, according to Bell. The fire was reported a half hour later.

Garcia was booked into Lake County jail.