UPDATE: Person on roof of Missoula Public Library is safe, situation resolved.

MISSOULA — UPDATE: 09-17-2026, 9:50 p.m. — The Missoula Police Department issued an update: the man is safe, and the situation has been resolved.

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Missoula police are responding to a person in crisis on the roof of the Missoula Public Library.

The area around the library on East Main Street has been blocked off, and people are asked to stay out of the area.

Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said the individual is not interfering with law enforcement while officers work to resolve the situation.

Bennett says the Crisis Negotiation Team has arrived on the scene to assist.

This is an ongoing situation. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

