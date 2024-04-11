Watch Now
PHOTOS: Aftermath of Kalispell motel fire

A fire at the Quality Inn in Kalispell on April 10, 2024, caused an estimated $3 million in damages.

Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News

