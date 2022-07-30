Watch Now
PHOTOS: Elmo 2 Fire

The Elmo 2 fire is burning in the Elmo area and the intersection of Highways 28 and 93.

Elmo Fire A wildfire broke out in the Elmo area on July 29, 2022, forcing evacuations.Photo by: Jane Clapp/Polson Rural Fire District Elmo Fire Photo by: Butch Larcombe Elmo Fire Photo by: Stefanie Nordberg Elmo Fire Photo by: Butch Larcombe Elmo Fire Photo by: Linda Eichwald Elmo Fire Photo by: courtesy photo Elmo Fire Photo by: Linda Eichwald Elmo Fire / July 29, 2022 Smoke from a wildfire near Elmo is visible from Flathead Lake.Photo by: Linda Hermes Elmo Fire Photo by: courtesy photo Elmo 2 Fire3.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Elmo 2 Fire2.jpg Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News

A wildfire broke out in the Elmo area on July 29, 2022, forcing evacuations.Jane Clapp/Polson Rural Fire District
Butch Larcombe
Stefanie Nordberg
Butch Larcombe
Linda Eichwald
courtesy photo
Linda Eichwald
Smoke from a wildfire near Elmo is visible from Flathead Lake.Linda Hermes
courtesy photo
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
