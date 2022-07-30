PHOTOS: Elmo 2 Fire
The Elmo 2 fire is burning in the Elmo area and the intersection of Highways 28 and 93.
A wildfire broke out in the Elmo area on July 29, 2022, forcing evacuations.Photo by: Jane Clapp/Polson Rural Fire District Photo by: Butch Larcombe Photo by: Stefanie Nordberg Photo by: Butch Larcombe Photo by: Linda Eichwald Photo by: courtesy photo Photo by: Linda Eichwald Smoke from a wildfire near Elmo is visible from Flathead Lake.Photo by: Linda Hermes Photo by: courtesy photo Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News Photo by: Kiana Wilson/MTN News