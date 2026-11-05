Pilot dies in plane crash south of Hamilton

A pilot died in a plane crash south of Hamilton in the Harlan Gulch area east of Highway 93, Ravalli County Sheriff- Coroner Steve Holton said Thursday.

The plane was reported overdue Wednesday, and an investigation began when a resident reported hearing what could have been a crash, according to Holton.

Searchers could not find the crash site in the dark hours, but Ravalli County sheriff's deputies and search and rescue members found it the next morning in the daylight, according to Holton.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, was identified only as a 43-year-old man from Hamilton, pending next of kin notification.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.