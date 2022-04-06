Police activity this morning on Russell Street

MISSOULA — Initial report at 2 am:

There is police activity in Missoula this morning, and a section of a major road closed off.

A number of police units responded to the area of 39th and Russell around 2 am. This is just south of C-M Russell Elementary and across from the Albertsons. In a means alert, police asked that people avoid the area from McDonald Ave. to 39th St. because of an unspecified incident.

A police spokeswoman said there are no concerns for public safety. She also said to expect this section of road to remain closed until further notice.

A Crime Investigations van left the area about 4am. As soon as we get more information, we'll pass it on.

Updated report at 6:15 am:

The Missoula Police has taken Derrick Irvine into custody for Attempted Homicide and Criminal Endangerment after shooting at a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Missoula Police responded to several “shots heard” calls reported near McDonald Ave and Russell St. Two vehicles were involved and based on the initial investigation the shots were fired from a vehicle. There were no injuries.

Irvine was arrested at a nearby residence.

Currently there is police presence on scene and areas between 39th and McDonald are blocked off.

