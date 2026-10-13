Police: Arrest made after deadly shooting in Kalispell leaves multiple injured

KALISPELL, Mont. — One man is dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Kalispell police.

Officers responded to the 100 block of 7th Avenue East North for a reported shooting around 1:13 a.m. Kalispell police say multiple people were found shot, and a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other injured people were taken to Logan Health for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

In an update shared with KPAX, Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio said an arrest has been made in connection with this deadly incident. More information will be released later Tuesday.

Kalispell police say the incident "appears to be isolated," as those involved were known to each other.

The shooting remains under investigation. Kalispell police are asking the public to avoid the area as officers continue to work the case.

This is a breaking news story, check back with KPAX for updates.

