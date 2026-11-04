Police: Suspect arrested after fight leads to stabbing in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place Tuesday in downtown Missoula, police say.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. near the Missoula County Courthouse. Officers responded to a report of two men fighting. A caller reported that one of the men had a knife, according to Missoula police.

When officers arrived, the fight had already broken up. A 37-year-old man with stab wounds was later found near a hospital. Missoula police say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Leslie Ogle, 50, was arrested in connection with the incident, according to Missoula police. He was charged with assault with a weapon.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Missoula police.

