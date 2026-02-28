Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Montana leaders react to U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran

Montana state flag
Mack Carmack, MTN News
HELENA — On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Israel have launched "major combat operations" against Iran. Montana leaders gave their initial reactions to "Operation Epic Fury" on social media.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime," Trump said Saturday morning. Trump noted the goal of the operation is regime change.

Full statement from President Trump.

Senator Tim Sheehy, R-Montana, a Navy SEAL veteran, praised the military operation and called on the people of Iran to "rise up."

U.S. Rep. Troy Downing, R-Montana, an Air Force and National Guard veteran, also supported the action and disparaged the current Iranian regime.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, announced his support for the operation against Iran and the president.

The United States has been building up military forces in the region for weeks, including additional aircraft carrier strike groups and cargo and tanker flights. The situation escalated amid nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, although Trump had noted those talks had stalled.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, although the full extent of the damage is unclear at this time. Public access to the internet has been blocked in the county by the Iranian government since large-scale protests in the region earlier this year. Independent reports suggest the Iranian government had killed thousands of protesters during the incident, although, with the communication lockdown, the full extent is difficult to verify.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more reactions come in.

