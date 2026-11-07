POLSON, MT — For many customers, a stop at Good Grub meant one thing: a really good chicken sandwich. In Polson, the food truck sold its final order Friday, as the owners announced they are closing for good.

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Polson food truck Good Grub serves its final chicken sandwiches

Customers lined up outside Good Grub in Polson Friday, just days after the popular food truck announced it was closing.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever find a chicken sandwich like this,” one customer said.

Clay Butte and his wife, Amisha, left Las Vegas with a dream. They wanted to bring Nashville-style chicken sandwiches to Polson.

“We’ve always wanted to open up a food truck. It has always been a dream of hers,” Butte said.

They opened Good Grub during the pandemic as a way to become their own bosses. They kept the menu simple, focusing on one thing and doing it well.

“The one thing I saw there wasn’t really much of was fried chicken sandwiches,” Butte said.

But Butte says rising costs and slower seasons took a toll, and the business hadn’t turned a profit for some time.

“The nail in the coffin is just everything is so expensive. Not just my expenses, but everyone’s,” Butte said.

That led his family to make the difficult decision to close. Good Grub served its final orders Friday, but Butte says this may not be the end, just a new chapter.

“It’s been a blast the whole time. I don’t regret doing this. I’ve really enjoyed doing this,” Butte said.

And for the customers who came back one last time, the goodbye is hard to believe.

“Don’t go away for good,” one customer said.