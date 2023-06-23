Outstanding volunteers honored at ServeMontana Awards event

HELENA - Leaders honored Montanans who’ve contributed to the state’s volunteer spirit on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Helena.

The Governor’s Office of Community Service recognized six individuals and two organizations at the annual ServeMontana Awards.

“Folks who are usually behind the scenes doing lots of great things for other people, for the landscape – someone has seen your good work and you've been nominated, so take that as a good thing,” said Sarah Sadowski, the office’s director.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and AmeriCorps shows 31% of Montanans participated in a formal volunteering effort in 2021 — the ninth-highest rate in the nation.

Montana had the country’s highest rate of “informal helping” – things like doing favors for neighbors — at more than 68%.

“That’s just the way Montana is,” said Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, who was on hand to help present the awards.

Jonathon Ambarian

One of this year’s winners was Brian Tucker, a teacher and Army veteran from Great Falls.

He has been a leader in programs helping young people and Native Americans going through recovery.

“I like to help people, because I’ve been in dark places, and I want to help them realize that they can get out,” he said.

Tucker said he was surprised when he heard about the award.

“I don't look to be recognized,” he said. “I mean, it feels absolutely amazing, but I just like helping people – and that's what makes me feel good, is seeing them smile and stuff like that.”

Jonathon Ambarian

This year’s other winners were:

