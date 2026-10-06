Power outage hits Libby area

LIBBY — A power outage reported at 11:30 a.m. today (Oct. 6, 2026) is affecting approximately 7,00. Flathead Electric Cooperative members.

According to a social media post, Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) reports that a protective device tripped the BPA transmission line near Bonners Ferry that feeds Libby.

A BPA line crew is en route to look into the incident, but BPA does not have a cause or estimated time of restoration currently.

You can get the latest updates from an outage map at https://outage.flathead.coop:8181.

