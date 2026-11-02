A law enforcement procession is transporting Ryan Terpsma, the Lincoln County deputy who was shot and killed while on duty in Eureka on Friday.

Merissa Walker, who was also shot and killed at the scene in Eureka, is being transported alongside Terpsma, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: Procession for fallen deputy seen traveling through Lake County

Procession transports fallen Lincoln Co. Deputy Ryan Terpsma through Montana

The procession began at 6 a.m. Terpsma and Walker will be transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an examination at 10 a.m. After the examination is complete, they will be returned to Libby, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

The return route will travel on Highway 93 from Missoula through Kalispell and then onto Highway 2 to Libby. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the public is welcome to stand along the roadway to show their respect.

Terpsma was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at 8:23 p.m. on Friday. During the incident, a Eureka police officer was also struck by gunfire, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries as a result, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

WATCH INITIAL COVERAGE: Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy killed in Friday night shooting

Watch: Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy and woman killed in Friday night shooting

According to Short, the suspect, 50-year-old Matthew David Dye of Kalispell, fled the scene with a 7-year-old girl. He was pursued by Flathead County Sheriff's Deputies, and fired at deputies, disabling 2 patrol cars.

Dye was stopped and surrendered at a roadblock at Bill Creek Road and Mountain Meadow Road. Flathead County Sheriff's deputies recovered the 7-year-old girl unharmed.

During the investigation, law enforcement discovered that Walker had also been shot and killed at the scene of the original call. A juvenile girl was also injured, but was treated and released.

In a release, Sheriff Short stated: "It has been trying times in Lincoln County during the last year. We are all deeply affected by the loss of Deputy Terpsma but know we can count on our community to support the Sheriff’s Office and each other as we grieve the loss of this fine young man."

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Terpsma served as a detention officer with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office from December 2024 until May 2026, when he joined the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office policy. The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is the lead investigative agency.

In the message about the procession plans, Sheriff Short said Dye will make his initial court appearance in Lincoln County District Court on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

