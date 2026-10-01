Proposal for tram from Hungry Horse up Columbia Mountain moves ahead

HUNGRY HORSE — If you build it, will they come?

A new tram one day could take visitors from Hungry Horse to the top of Columbia Mountain.

The Flathead National Forest received a proposal Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, from Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality to build what's billed as the Glacier View Tram.

Consisting of two 100-passenger cabins, the tram would transport guests to a station just below the summit of Columbia Mountain, ascending more than 3,000 vertical feet in roughly six minutes. Pursuit says the accessible trails, walking paths, viewing areas and visitor facilities at both top and bottom stations would create new ways for visitors and residents to experience the surrounding landscape and take in iconic views of Glacier National Park, the Flathead Valley and Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Pursuit, which previously operated as Glacier Park, Inc., has operated for more than 60 years and employs more than 1,000 people in the region. An economic analysis, part of the proposal, states that approximately 230 jobs could be created through construction and ongoing operations.

“Tourism in the Flathead Valley is a key economic driver for the region; however, this important sector remains highly seasonal," said Gary Rodgers, COO, Pursuit Pacific Northwest. “If approved, the year-round experience provided by the proposed Glacier View Tram could help extend economic activity beyond the peak summer season. We also recognize that any potential benefits must be considered alongside questions about community fit, land use and environmental stewardship, and those are exactly the issues the Forest Service review process is designed to evaluate.”

The proposal now enters a screening process to determine whether there is public need for the tram and if Pursuit has the financial and technical ability to operate it.

If the proposal passes, an environmental analysis and public comment period would follow.

Forest Supervisor Anthony Botello says he looks forward to engaging with the community about the proposal.

