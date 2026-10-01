Providence St. Joe's unveils new rural health clinic in Polson

POLSON — Healthcare in Polson just got a little bit easier with the opening of a new rural health clinic. This completes the first phase of a $26 million expansion project for Providence.

With a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, the Polson community got its first look at the new rural health clinic, which addresses a growing need for expanded care in the area.

The clinic will accommodate seven primary care physicians, five behavioral health providers, and two pediatricians.

Dr. Kelly Bagnell, chief of staff at Providence St. Joseph, says that before this facility, healthcare workers were dealing with limited space and staffing issues.

“Expanding into this new spot is going to allow us to see more patients, give more care in a safe and lovely environment,” Dr. Bagnell said. “Small communities suffer from not being able to hire and recruit. So we've been fortunate. We live in a beautiful area, and it's an amazing place to give and receive care.

MTN NEWS “Expanding into this new spot is going to allow us to see more patients, give more care in a safe and lovely environment,” Dr. Bagnell said. “Small communities suffer from not being able to hire and recruit. So we've been fortunate. We live in a beautiful area, and it's an amazing place to give and receive care.

This project has been funded entirely by donations from the community totaling around $17.5 million of an $18 million goal.

Blair Sprunk was one of the leaders of the fundraising effort for this project and says the community showed generous support for the cause.

MTN NEWS “We just started calling friends and neighbors around the lake and asking for help, and this community was more than willing to step up and contribute to this project,” Sprunk said. “They feel the same way that I do, that this community is important. The people here deserve access to high-quality healthcare, and they need it here close to home, and I'm happy to help make that happen.”

“We just started calling friends and neighbors around the lake and asking for help, and this community was more than willing to step up and contribute to this project,” Sprunk said. “They feel the same way that I do, that this community is important. The people here deserve access to high-quality healthcare, and they need it here close to home, and I'm happy to help make that happen.”

Before the new clinic, patients may have had to drive all the way to Missoula to receive proper care, and now, thanks to the generous donations from the community, that barrier has been lifted.

“We can see more patients to get more people in,” Dr. Bagnell said. “The other aspect is not having to travel. It is so important for people to be able to stay in our own community and get care.”

The new rural health clinic will begin seeing patients Monday, October 5.

