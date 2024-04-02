Update: Hamilton robbery suspect dies in officer-involved shooting incident

Updated 6:55 p.m. 4-1-2024

Below is a press release from the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office:

Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely and Ravalli County Sheriff/Coroner Steve Holton confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Riverside Conoco Convenience Store in Hamilton.

The initial investigation indicates that an adult male suspect committed a robbery at the convenience store and exited the building.

Store employees called 911 and the Hamilton Police Department responded.

The suspect threatened the responding officer with a weapon, and the officer shot the suspect.

No officers or citizens were injured during the incident, and responding officers started life-saving procedures on the suspect.

The suspect was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation and further information will be released as the investigation proceeds.

FIRST REPORT

Law enforcement is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting following an attempted armed robbery at a Hamilton gas station Monday evening.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton tells MTN News Hamilton police responded to the Riverside Conoco gas station shortly before 5:00 p.m. for a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Holton says the suspect was in his vehicle in the parking lot when Hamilton police arrived.

Holton says the suspect came out of his vehicle and charged at the officer. A police officer with the Hamilton police department shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

No officers were injured in the shooting

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is enroute to Hamilton since an officer fired his weapon.

KPAX has a reporter at the scene

