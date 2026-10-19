HAMILTON, Mont. — Attention Bitterroot Valley voters — an ordinance on the ballot may change how the county government runs going forward.

If passed, a proposed amendment would adjust County Commissioner terms from four to six years.

"Every vote matters. It's very important, and it's your civic duty," Commission Board Chair Dan Huls told MTN.

Watch our full story below:

Ballot measure considers Ravalli County Commissioner term extensions

Two commissioner spots are on the ballot this election. Huls says that spurred potential term length changes. His perspective is that this would provide more consistency in the government.

"You could elect a new majority. So, the two new people that came in would be in the majority over the experienced one that was here," Huls said.

Huls believes this would be a long time coming.

"Ravalli County is one of only five or six counties in the state that have the four-year terms. The remainder are all six-year terms," Huls said. "When we had five commissioners at four-year terms was what it was. And when we went back to three commissioners, they left the term the same. They left the term at four. And it frankly should have been switched at that time, in my opinion," he said.

Huls says the switch for the three-person commission would follow a more routine pattern.

"So, with three commissioners you can't have equal distribution of time. The six-year terms will allow one commissioner to be elected every general election cycle," he said.

If passed by voters, the change would take place on Jan. 1 but start with one position.

"Six-year term for one of the commissioners. And then the other commissioner elected this time would be a four-year term. And then that would start the cycle at six years," Huls said.

Huls urges Ravalli County residents to take a look at local ballot initiatives like this and invest in the community by voting.

"Sometimes those decisions are one, two or three votes. And so your vote does count. It is very important," Huls said.

To read the full ordinance and ballot language, click here.