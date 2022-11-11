Bitterroot National Forest Christmas Tree permits available  

HAMILTON - Christmas tree permits are now available at Bitterroot National Forest Office locations for a cost of $5 with a limit of three permits per household.

Permits may also be purchased online at www.Recreation.gov for a cost of $5 with a $2.50 transaction fee.

“Harvesting a National Forest Christmas tree for the holiday season is a long-standing tradition on the Bitterroot National Forest,” said Matt Anderson, Forest Supervisor. “We encourage the public to check with their local offices for suggested harvest locations and regulations. We are also excited to offer fourth graders free Christmas tree permits through the Every Kid Outdoors program.”

Christmas tree permits can be purchased on weekdays at any US Forest Service office from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Only cash or personal check will be accepted for payment. Permits will not be sold at local vendors this year, as in previous seasons.

Through the Every Kid Outdoors (EKO) program , fourth-grade students are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit. Fourth-grade students must present a valid EKO pass or paper voucher at a Bitterroot National Forest office to receive a free permit. To obtain the pass or paper voucher, fourth-grade students need to visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Vouchers can also be redeemed on Recreation.gov.

Below are some tips for a great Christmas tree cutting experience:

Be aware of changing weather as well as road and snow conditions

Carry the right gear like a map and cold weather attire

Bring the right tools: a handsaw for cutting the tree and a shovel for removing snow around the base of the tree

People are asked to observe the following regulations when cutting your Christmas tree: