Bitterroot National Forest Christmas Tree Permits now available

HAMILTON — Christmas tree permits are now available at Bitterroot National Forest Office locations.

The cost is $5 per permit with a limit of three permits per household. Permits may also be purchased online at www.Recreation.gov[recreation for a cost of $5 with a $2.50 transaction fee.

“Harvesting a National Forest Christmas tree for the holiday season is a long-standing tradition on the Bitterroot National Forest,” said Matt Anderson, Forest Supervisor. “We encourage the public to check with their local offices for suggested harvest locations and regulations. We are also excited to offer fourth graders free Christmas tree permits through the Every Kid Outdoors program.”

Christmas tree permits can be purchased on weekdays at any U.S. Forest Service office between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Only cash or personal checks will be accepted for payment. Permits will not be sold at local vendors this year, as in previous seasons.

People purchasing permits online will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov in advance. Carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Permits will need to be printed.

Through the Every Kid Outdoors (EKO) program, fourth-grade students are eligible for one free Christmas tree permit! Students must present a valid EKO pass or paper voucher at a Bitterroot National Forest office to receive a free permit. To obtain the pass or paper voucher, fourth-grade students need to visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Vouchers can also be redeemed on Recreation.gov.

Tips for people heading out to cut their Christmas trees:



Be aware of changing weather as well as road and snow conditions

Carry the right gear like a map and cold weather attire

Bring the right tools: a handsaw for cutting the tree and a shovel for removing snow around the base of the tree

Regulations for cutting Christmas trees:

Display permits on the dashboard of your vehicle when you go out to harvest the tree(s). It is your responsibility to know where you can and cannot harvest Christmas trees, and to follow all permit requirements.

Cutting is not allowed in restricted areas such as developed recreation sites and campgrounds, existing timber sale areas or previously thinned areas.

Do not leave branches on the stump and trim the stump to no more than five inches above the soil. Do not cut the tops off trees and do not cut down trees taller than 12 feet.

Do not cut trees within 150 feet of riparian areas (creeks or streams) or within Wilderness Areas.

For more information contact the nearest Bitterroot National Forest office or visit www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot .

Bitterroot National Forest office contact information:

