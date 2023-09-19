Bitterroot NF announces campground closures 

HAMILTON — Fall officially arrives on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, and along with all the seasonal changes, the Bitterroot National Forest is announcing the following campground and recreation site closures and updates:

Darby/Sula Ranger District – (406) 821-3913



Lake Como Recreation Area:

Lower Como Campground = Open with services and nightly fees through September 24th (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $25/night. Campground will close on September 25th. Three Frogs Campground = Open with services and nightly fees through September 24 th (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/night. Campground will close on October 16th. Lake Como Day Use Sites (Picnic Area, Trailhead, Beach, Boat Launch) = Day use fees no longer required, no services, ‘pack it in, pack it out’. Open year-round. Rock Creek Horse Camp = Open with services and nightly fees through September 24 th . Current fees - $12/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 24 th until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’, free of charge. Wood’s Cabin = The historic cabin on the north shore of Lake Como is available to rent in the fall and winter. $100 nightly (peak season) and $60 nightly (non-peak season). To reserve your dates, visit www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov] Three Sisters Group Site = Open and available for reservations through Oct. 15th. To reserve, visit www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov]



Black Bear Campground - Open until closed by snow with 6 campsites. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

Lost Horse Road & Schumaker Campground – Open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

Skalkaho Pass (State Highway 38) is currently open. For latest road information visit www.mdt.mt.gov [mdt.mt.gov] or Dial 511.

Gird Point Lookout – Closed. Reservations for Summer 2024 can be made 6 months in advance at www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov]

Spring Gulch Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 24 th (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/ night. Campground will close on Sept. 25 th .

Jennings Camp – Open with no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

McCart Lookout – Closed for project work.

East Fork Guard Station – Reservations open year-round. Reservations can be made at www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov]

Medicine Point Lookout – Closed for the season. Reservations for Summer 2024 can be made 6 months in advance at www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov]

Two Good Cabin – Closed for season Oct. 15th. Reservations for the Summer of 2024 can be made 6 months in advance at www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov]

Stevensville Ranger District: (406) 777-5461



Bass Creek Recreation Area:

Charles Waters Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through September 24 th , (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping.) Current fees - $15/night. Campground will remain open after September 24 th with no fees/services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ through October. Larry Creek Group Site – Reservations open through Sept. 30 th ; from Oct 1 – Nov. 30, available on a first come, first serve basis with no fees, no services, ‘pack it in, pack it out’.



Bass Creek Recreation Area: Blodgett Campground – Open with no services through Oct. 31. Campground will close Nov. 1.

Gold Creek Campground – Open with 5 campsites until closed by snow. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

West Fork Ranger District: (406) 821-3269

Rombo Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 24 th (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $15/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 24 th with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Beaver Point, Raven Creek, Pete Creek, Cayuse, Deep Creek, Observation Point, Magruder Crossing, Indian Creek, and Paradise Campgrounds are open until closed by snow. Limited services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

Magruder Ranger’s House – Reservations available through October 21st. Cabin water will be winterized October 1st. Contractors will be working in and around the Magruder Ranger Station area starting September 15th. Reservations can be made 6 months in advance for the summer of 2024 at www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov].

The Magruder Road Corridor is currently open between Darby, MT. and Elk City, ID. until closed by snow. There are five small wildfires burning in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness area on the West Fork Ranger District. No road closures are currently in place.

Water systems may be winterized earlier than specified depending on weather conditions, so please contact the appropriate Ranger District for updates.

For more information on fall conditions, campgrounds, road and trails, and recreation rentals contact the local Bitterroot National Forest office or visit www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot.