Bitterroot NF announces Fall campground closures

HAMILTON — Fall officially arrives next week and along with all the seasonal changes, the Bitterroot National Forest is announcing the following campground and recreation site closures and updates.

Darby/Sula Ranger District – (406) 821-3913

Lake Como Recreation Area

Lower Como Campground = Open with services and nightly fees through September 26th (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping). Current fees - $25/night. Campground will close on September 27th.

= Open with services and nightly fees through September 26 . Current fees - $12/night. Campground will remain open after Sept. 27 until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’, free of charge. Wood’s Cabin = The historic cabin on the north shore of Lake Como is available to rent in the fall and winter. $100 nightly (peak season) and $60 nightly (non-peak season). To reserve your dates, visit www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov]

Black Bear Campground - Open until closed by snow with 6 campsites. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

Lost Horse Road & Schumaker Campground – Open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

Skalkaho Pass (State Highway 38) is currently open. For latest road information visit www.mdt.mt.gov [mdt.mt.gov] or Dial 511.

Spring Gulch Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Oct. 3 rd . Current fees - $15/ night. Campground will close on Oct. 4.

Jennings Camp – Open with no services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow

McCart Lookout – Reservations open through September 19 th at www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov]

Medicine Point Lookout – Reservations open through Sept. 19 th at www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov]

Stevensville Ranger District: (406) 777-5461

Bass Creek Recreation Area:

Charles Waters Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through September 26 th , (water will be winterized sooner if temperatures start dropping.) Current fees - $15/night. Campground will remain open with no fees/services and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ through October.

Blodgett Campground – Open with 7 campsites until Dec. 1 st or sooner, depending on weather. No water. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

West Fork Ranger District: (406) 821-3269

Rombo Campground – Open with services and nightly fees through Sept. 26 th . Current fees - $15/night. Remain open after Sept. 26 th with no fees, no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Slate Creek Campground – Front loop open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage. Back loop closes Sept. 30.

Fales Flat Campground - Open with no services, and ‘pack it in, pack it out’ until closed by snow.

Beaver Point, Raven Creek, Indian Creek, Paradise Campgrounds open until closed by snow. No services. ‘Pack it in, pack it out’ garbage.

Magruder Ranger’s House – Reservations open through October 17 th, but water will be turned off Oct. 1 st . Reservations available at www.recreation.gov [recreation.gov] .

Water systems may be winterized earlier than specified depending on weather conditions, so please contact the appropriate Ranger District for updates.

Click here for more information on fall conditions, campgrounds, road and trails, and recreation rentals or contact the local Bitterroot National Forest office.