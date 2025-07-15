Bureau of Land Management hosting wild horse adoption event online

MISSOULA — The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse adoption event online.

Seventeen horses and burros are available for adoption at the Hamilton training facility, with the online corral event happening through July 21.

Bids can be placed online here. A viewing of the animals will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on July 18.

The training facility is located at 736 Alvista Loop in Hamilton.

Adopters must be pre-approved, with minimum fees starting at $125.

Call 406-669-3331 or click here for additional information.

