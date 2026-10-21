DARBY — Much of the Darby School District's infrastructure has reached the end of its lifespan.

To keep the school functioning, the district is running a $7.8 million bond over 15 years to replace rusted pipes, outdated heating systems, and more.

"It's not about today, but it's about the future," Superintendent Tony Biesiot told MTN.

Audits show Darby School District buildings need improvements, which is why staff are putting the bond on the ballot.

WATCH: Go inside Darby schools to see the aging infrastructure

Darby School District seeks 7.8 million bond for infrastructure upgrades

"This is the essential infrastructure that the district needs, from the HVAC to the plumbing, the electrical, the building envelope with the insulation. So this is to bring us up to speed with modern-day heating, modern-day insulation," Biesiot said.

Currently, a wood chip biomass system heats the school. It requires at least 2,000 logs to be cut, trucks to take more than 12 loads a week to the school grounds, plus an auger and conveyor belt system to burn chips for steam.

"This system was installed in 2003. The biomass boiler was put in as a pilot project with the Forest Service. It was the first one in Montana," Darby School District Maintenance Director Joseph Floystad explained.

"There was a lot more logging going on. There were still lumber mills in Darby. Chips were much more readily accessible. But it's still feeding the original infrastructure of the school. All the steam pipes are original. All the condensate pipes are original. So, yes, the biomass is not overly old, being 23 years old. But the system that it's feeding is failing significantly," Floystad continued.

"We're looking to switch over to propane burning, where we can buy all of our propane for the year at a low price and just know that we have all of our fuel secured. You know, we don't have to rely on a 1967 chipper or the dump truck or the loader or having the logs," Floystad added.

Emily Brown/MTN News Joseph Floystad pictured near Darby School's chip pile

Pipes for both plumbing and heating are still in use from more than 50 years ago, with many rusting and needing to be replaced.

"Everything that's in the building, with the exception of a few things here and there that were redone because of failed pipes, is all original. Original galvanized piping. All of the waste and vent piping is old leaded cast iron. And it's got many failures in it," Floystad said.

Staff says fire alarms also need upgrades to meet code requirements.

"We only have two smoke detectors on the entire campus. And so both of those smoke detectors are here in the high school," Biesiot said.

If the bond is passed, taxes would increase by just about $86 in the first year for a $300,000 home.

"With inflation now, this is probably the least expensive that this cost of maintenance will ever be," Biesiot stated.

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