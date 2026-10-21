DEQ seeks public comment on proposed Sheep Creek mining exploration near West Fork Bitterroot River

DARBY — Montana's Department of Environmental Quality is reviewing an exploration license application from U.S. Critical Materials to drill for rock core samples near the headwaters of the West Fork of the Bitterroot River.

On Wednesday, October 7th, the DEQ received an application from U.S. Critical Materials seeking an exploration license under the Metal Mine Reclamation Act.

MTN News

The corporation is requesting approval to collect rock core samples by creating three drill pads with up to 16 holes per pad. The company says it would not exceed 45 holes.

The DEQ is currently reviewing the application to determine if it meets the requirements for the Metal Mine Reclamation Act.

Public comment is available, and a link can be found here.

