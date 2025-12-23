Hamilton man dies in head-on crash on icy Stevensville road Sunday

STEVENSVILLE — A 56-year-old Hamilton man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday near Stevensville when his pickup truck slid into oncoming traffic on icy roads.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the man was driving eastbound on Stevensville Cutoff just after noon when he lost control of his Toyota pickup truck on the icy road.

His pickup then slid into oncoming traffic where it was hit head-on by a Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, a 62-year-old man from Stevensville, was injured in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol says road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

