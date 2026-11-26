CORVALLIS — A years-long property dispute reached a milestone this month when Ravalli County Commissioners denied a family land transfer.

The denial follows a lawsuit against the county and a Montana Supreme Court decision that found the transfer was used to evade major subdivision review.

WATCH more about the case:

Following MT Supreme Court ruling, Ravalli County Commissioners deny family land transfer

According to the Montana Supreme Court's ruling, Ravalli County developer Gary Chilcott used a family transfer in 2019 to convey his 80-acre Corvallis property to his Alaska-based son Lance Albert.

Unlike normal subdivisions, family transfers can happen without review or public input.



"With the family transfer, it really requires very, very minimal notification to anybody around it," Sapphire Coalition member Kathy Matranga told MTN.



Albert subsequently conveyed part of the land back to Chilcott along with other family members.



In 2021, Chilcott applied for construction permits and in 2022, seven of the eight lots were slated to be sold as 'Rolling Rock Ranch Estates'.



Nearby residents formed the Sapphire Coalition. They believe the family transfer was being used to sidestep public input and pro-rata fees, to further divide and sell the property.



"A number of subdivisions and a large family transfer all working together to basically subdivide a whole area around our family ranch," Sapphire Coalition member Alan Maki said.

"Sapphire Coalition is not against legitimate family transfers. The problem that we've had in our county and a lot of other high-growth counties across the state is when it's being used to evade the subdivision review process," Maki continued.

"It was never intended to go to the family. Originally, it was given to one and then given back within 10 days, and then it was listed on the market," Matranga said, noting her worry about potential future land division creating hundreds of homes.



The Sapphire Coalition was concerned about public participation and also water availability.



"I live on one of the adjoining properties and I get 1.6 gallons per minute. I have a neighbor that gets a quart a minute," Matranga detailed.

"There isn't the infrastructure to support it with water. They attempted two wells there, drilled them. It was contingent on the purchase of the land and both of them were dry," she continued.



The Montana Supreme Court ruled the public should be able to comment if they believe families are using the exemption to evade the Montana Subdivision and Platting Act.



"All we're asking for is the family transfers play by the laws also and the county actually looks at evasion because that's part of the state criteria as well as county criteria," Maki said.



After the ruling, the Ravalli County Commissioners had to hold a meeting and take public comment.

On Nov. 2, they reversed course and denied the family transfer. A subdivision application for Rolling Rock Ranch Estates can still be submitted, but it would be subject to review.



Ravalli County will also consider amending its subdivision and family transfer policies at a meeting on Dec. 2.