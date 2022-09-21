FWP sets traps for grizzly bears seen in Florence, Lolo area

State wildlife officials are working to trap a pair of grizzly bears in the Florence area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) recently confirmed that grizzlies had been seen in the Lolo and Florence area.

Sasha Herriot Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is working to trap two grizzly bears in the Florence area and then relocate them.

FWP spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser says the two bears have been in the northern Bitterroot Valley for the past several weeks.

Crowser told MTN News in an email that the bears have “been spending more time around chickens and other livestock, garbage, fruit trees and other attractants.”

She added FWP is now trying to trap and relocate the grizzlies from the Carlton Creek and Sun Valley Road areas to prevent conflicts.

- information from Hannah Hislop and Mark Thorsell included in this report

