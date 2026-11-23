HAMILTON — It’s been decades since the community has had an ice rink in Hamilton. Now, that wait is almost over.

"Bringing that tradition back to our community seemed like a great fit," Downtown Hamilton Foundation chair Mary Casper said.

WATCH MORE about what having an ice rink in the community will mean:

Hamilton community ice rink set to open December 19

Since January 2025, the Hamilton Downtown Association and Downtown Foundation have been working together to build an ice rink at Big Corral Park on Kurtz Lane.

"We've raised $210,000 in the past year to get this refrigerated ice rink going," Casper said.

Much of the funding has come from grants, including from the Department of Commerce, but that’s mainly for the first operating year.

"Funds are always needed because while we've achieved our goal for the first year for the major infrastructure pieces, there's going to be year over year costs such as insurance, maintenance of the ice, things like that," Casper detailed.

Sponsors are lowering barriers of entry for community members.

"HockeyWolf from the beginning in Missoula has been a phenomenal partner in this journey. And they have agreed to a sponsorship over a multi-year. They also included in their sponsorship have provided $5,000 worth of free skates for the community to use," Casper explained.

Big Corral Park is owned by Ravalli County, so the rink's land will be leased, bringing more action to what the Downtown Foundation says has been an underused area.

"It's 44 feet by 80 feet, including hockey boards. We will have night lighting as well. This will be the skate shack where the skates will be housed. And then this concrete pad will have a warming space and a fire pit," Casper said, describing the rink and its amenities.

Opening day is planned for Dec. 19, 2026.

“We’re looking to activate this space as a gathering space for the community, for people to just come and enjoy," Casper said.