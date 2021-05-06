Watch
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

Law enforcement standoff in Corvallis ends, suspect found deceased

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Corvallis Standoff Map
Posted at 7:50 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 09:54:22-04

CORVALLIS — A standoff with law enforcement in Corvallis has come to an end with the body of the suspect found in the residence apparently the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says in a social media post that negotiations with the 35-year-old armed man ended when they got no response from the man.

A robot was sent inside the home Wednesday night where the man was found dead.

Sheriff Holton previously said there appeared to be a "significant mental health component" to the situation.

The standoff — that started Monday when officers tried to arrest him on several outstanding warrants — ended at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A number of homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

"Despite on-going efforts to negotiate, the suspect ultimately stopped communicating with negotiators. Missoula and Flathead County Special Response Teams responded to Corvallis to assist," a news release states.

Granite County Sheriff/Coroner Scott Dunkerson and the Hamilton Police Department are investigating the circumstances of the death.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!