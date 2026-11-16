HAMILTON — One piece of a plan under development to help native fish populations in the Lost Horse area of the Bitterroot was recently completed.

Larger culverts will help fish move upstream while a new bridge will prevent sediment from entering the water and keep the road open.

"Patched it and patched it and patched it and finally made the decision that, you know, we got to do a more permanent fix here," Darby Sula District Ranger Steve Brown told MTN.

Lost Horse road repairs help drivers, native fish populations

Lost Horse Road connects from Highway 93 through the mountains to just about the Idaho border.

"Most of the access in the Bitterroots is stops at the mouth, and it's all on foot after that. So, it's the only one that allows motorized traffic all the way up to the end," Brown said.

"It's this really important fishery. We have native Westslope cutthroat trout. We also have bull trout, so our two native trout species," Trout Unlimited project manager Christine Brissette said.

Brown says pretty much every year Ten Mile Creek would blow out a section of Lost Horse Road, making it impassable for drivers.

"It's not just, you know, the road traffic and the impacts to that, but it puts a whole lot of sediment into Lost Horse Creek itself, which is a major bull trout stream," Brown said.

In August, the road was closed for improvements, like building a bridge at Ten Mile and up-sizing five culverts near Twelve Mile Creek to help native fish swim through.

"They were impediments to fish passage for spawning habitat," Brown said.

"Fish need to be able to move between larger river systems and small tributaries in order to spawn. If you have a bunch of road sediment, that finer material you have in roads will bury the gravel-sized material that fish need to spawn," Brissette added.

"If a culvert is undersized, it often just gets jammed with debris during flood events. It will blow out that culvert, blow out the road. And then the material ends up in the creek," she continued.

Trout Unlimited (TU) helped coordinate federal funding as well as money from the Bitterroot National Forest Aquatic Program, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and a private donor.

"Pooling all of these different funding pots together and then being able to move that forward into a single pot of money. Overall, the construction of both Ten Mile and Twelve Mile was about $500,000," Brissette explained.

"We hired a contractor out of Stevensville to do the work. So, it was a few weeks of work for probably six to eight guys, depending on the day. When we're funding these fisheries projects, that money, we really try hard to make sure that that money stays in the local community," Brissette added.