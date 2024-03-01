Proposed $30M resort in Darby lists property for sale

DARBY — The Bitterroot Resort at Darby, a project initially estimated to cost $30 million, will now be downsized.

Citing construction delays, and pressure from the community, developer Brooks Pace said Wednesday that he now is only building the restaurant, bar, and casino.

The rest of the undeveloped land on the north end of Darby has been listed for $790,000.

“I just turned 81 in December and I realized I need to spend more time with family and less with business,” Pace said. “In the meantime, the property is listed to be sold only to a hotel developer.”

The liquor license for the property was set to expire on February 29, but Pace said the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission gave him an extension until the end of June. He added that he plans to have a grand opening of the facility in early May.

“I still believe this project is a good move for Darby,” Pace said. “When it opens, I’m sure people will see that.”

Pace’s proposal faced severe backlash during a public meeting in April 2023, with residents questioning the proximity to school facilities, and the stress a resort would have on their beleaguered utilities.

Pace moved to Darby about two years ago from St. George, Utah, where he built two bars among other developments.