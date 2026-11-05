Ravalli County Sheriff details arrest of 8 men on child sex trafficking related charges

HAMILTON, Mont. — Eight men who thought they were talking to children last week were actually messaging Ravalli County law enforcement. Now, they face child prostitution and child sexual abuse charges.

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Ravalli County Sheriff details arrest of eight men on child sex trafficking related charges

Sheriff Steve Holton says sex trafficking is not tolerated in Ravalli County and that if people intend to commit those crimes in the Bitterroot, they will be held accountable.

"We know this is happening and we wanted to target those people that were gonna prey on our kids," Holton told MTN.

First, Ravalli deputies trained with the Valour Coalition to gain expertise and equipment.

The Valour organization calls itself a "force multiplier" that expands the capabilities of law enforcement to combat sex trafficking.

"The training is about different ways to interact and avoid legal issues like entrapment and things like that. We don't want to do anything that would jeopardize a criminal case," Holton said.

Then, working with sheriff’s offices from Cascade and Missoula County, they executed the operation based out of Florence on Oct. 29-31.

"All of the suspects that were arrested actually came to Ravalli County to meet with what they knew were 15-year-old or 16-year-old kids. They thought they were talking to children, but it was all law enforcement," Holton said.

Six men were charged with prostitution with a child:



David Joseph Kron, 65, of Missoula

Bryan Byangton, 38, of Kalispell

Terry M. Erickson, 47, of Alberton

Robert Joseph Orwig, 57, of Pablo

Tracy Glenn Buckingham, 67, of Bonner

Dale Brian Cramm, 70, of Missoula

Cramm posted a $250,000 bond, and he was released on Nov. 4.

Russell David Ashman, 50, of Hamilton, and Isaac Shay Floyd, 19, of Missoula, were charged with sexual abuse of children.

Each posted a $200,000 bond and was also released on Nov. 4.