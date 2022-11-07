Ravalli County voting information for Tuesday, Nov. 8

HAMILTON - Ravalli County residents planning on returning their ballots in person for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election can drop them off at one of the following drop sites between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.:

Ravalli County Administrative Building in Hamilton

Hamilton High School Gym

Corvallis High School Gym

Darby Community Clubhouse

Florence-Carlton School Gym

Lone Rock School Gym

Pinesdale Town Hall

Stevensville Elementary School Gym

Victor School Gym.

People who prefer to vote in person can bring their ballot with them to the Elections Voting Center at 215 S 4th Street (1st floor, north entrance) in Hamilton and can fill out their ballot in one of the voting booths located on site.

Voters who forget to bring their ballot, can request a replacement ballot.

For more voter information visit https://ravalli.us/155/Where-to-Vote.