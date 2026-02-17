Search underway south of Hamilton for missing Missoula man

MISSOULA — A search is underway in the Bitterroot for a Missoula man who was reported missing over the weekend.

Search and rescue crews are looking for Richard Jeff McGowan, who goes by Jeff, according to Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton.

Authorities were notified Sunday that McGowan was missing. His car was later found in a remote area south of Hamilton.

Helicopters and drones are being used to narrow the search location, which includes the Sleeping Child area. Search and rescue crews are also on the ground.

McGowan is a Missoula resident, so MTN has reached out to the Missoula Police Department for additional information about his missing persons case.

However, reports indicate McGowan may have been attempting a day climb.

Anyone who has been in the Sleeping Child area over the last few days and saw someone hiking is asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 406-363-3033.