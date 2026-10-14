STEVENSVILLE, Mont. — Earlier this year, Stevensville School District voters rejected a technology levy.

The district is trying again by putting a new proposition forward this November.

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Stevensville School District trying again with technology levy

"One of the things that we did right after our levy failed last May was to survey our community. And some of the things we found out were, [there] was kind of a misconception of what the technology actually is used for," Stevensville Superintendent Jon Konen said.

Konen says the levy is not about putting students in front of screens all day.

"We are still a paper, pencil and book type of district, and we use technology to enhance that," Konen said.

Technology Director William Hunt says the majority of the levy funds will go to behind-the-scenes technology that keeps the school running.

"It's our door access. It's our cameras, our security in general. It's our student information system, which is required. We have to have it, and we have to pay for it. We have systems for our business office to be able to manage things financially for payroll and so much more," Hunt said.

Konen said the district is seeking less this time than May’s ask.

"Last time we're looking at about $500,000 or $250,000 in each school district. This time we're going for $150,000 in each school district for a total of $300,000. And that turns out to be, if you live in our district, a little less than a dollar a month if you own a $300,000 home," Konen said.

Konen says the 2016 technology levy sunsets this year. Without a levy-supported technology budget, cuts are expected.

"Then it comes straight out of our general fund, which really affects the retained retention and recruitment of teachers, as well as curriculum, instruction, assessment," Konen said.

The Stevensville School Board supports passing the levy and said they have upcoming discussion sessions for people to ask questions and learn more.

"We can get that word out and, you know, help people understand what we're asking for and why we're asking for it. That it's not just the screens. It's keeping our kids safe," said school board vice chair Jennifer Gunterman.

Open forums will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28 in the Choir Room.