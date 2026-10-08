Teen charged as adult in Stevensville assault case appears in court

HAMILTON — A teen facing a felony aggravated assault charge in connection with a Stevensville assault appeared in Ravalli County District Court on Wednesday.

However, upcoming hearings could determine whether the case moves to juvenile court.

Since the defendants are minors with transfer hearings still pending, MTN is not naming them at this time.

Teen charged as adult in Stevensville assault case appears in Ravalli County District Court

Court documents allege that while at a party on Sept.12, four teenagers took part in a three-hour-long assault of another Stevensville teen.

A 17-year-old faces a felony aggravated assault charge.

In the Wednesday hearing, both defense and prosecution discussed a potential transfer of the 17-year-old to juvenile court.

Prosecutors said they believe this remains an adult case since charges were originally filed in adult court.

The teen's bond was set at $20,000.

The three other teens involved were charged, two as juveniles and an 18-year-old as an adult. He also has an upcoming transfer hearing.

MTN will continue to follow this case.