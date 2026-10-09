HAMILTON — A groundbreaking on Oct. 8 in Hamilton marks a new phase for Tonix Pharmaceuticals that's been years in the making.

The company believes this new manufacturing facility will contribute to the growing Bitterroot biotech corridor, while bringing jobs and innovation to the area.



"It's always been the goal of local leaders to try to foster and catalyze the biotech sector more," Ravalli County Economic Development Authority executive director Julie Foster told MTN.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals breaks ground on new Hamilton manufacturing facility

17 years ago, Seth Lederman, MD, started Tonix Pharmaceuticals to find solutions to very complex health conditions including Lyme disease, fibromyalgia, transplant rejections, and autoimmune diseases like lupus.



“We work all the way from discovery through FDA approval and then even commercialization," Lederman said.



During the pandemic, Tonix decided they wanted to put down roots in the Bitterroot due to what they call a growing biotech area, which includes Rocky Mountain Labs.



"We have a very significant focus on infectious disease. But the pandemic was a time when a lot of people were mobilized to do things, particularly to set up domestic infrastructure," Lederman stated.



Fast forward to 2026, the company broke ground on a new facility.



"The lead product we're going to make here initially is: we call it TNX 4800, which is a prophylactic against Lyme disease," Lederman explained.



The manufacturing center will be located on 44 acres of Targeted Economic Development District land.



"For us, this is a great example of significant economic development, something that is lasting, something that brings tax base, good jobs," Foster shared.



Many gathered to learn more about the company’s goals and take part in the groundbreaking, including former U.S. Senator and Ambassador to China, Max Baucus.



"I’m just very proud to be part of an effort that makes a lot of sense. That is to help people. Help people with drugs that are going to be manufactured here. This is not big pharma. This is not to make a lot of money. This is a small pharma company that wants to do the right thing," Baucus told MTN.



Tonix says the building will take a few years to complete.