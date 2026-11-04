HAMILTON — Bitterroot voters had everything from initiatives to bonds and levies on the ballot this election.

With polls now closed, votes are being counted at the Ravalli County District Courthouse.

WATCH STORY HERE:

Voters weigh in on Ravalli County ballot measures

Two commissioner spots are on the ballot this election.

Commission Board Chair Dan Huls previously told MTN that potential shift spurred a ballot measure for term length increases from four to six years.

"You could elect a new majority. So, the two new people that came in would be in the majority over the experienced one that was here," Huls said.

As of 9 p.m., the numbers show the measure failing with 13,437 against and 1,492 for.

In Darby, audits highlight the school buildings need immediate improvements. Staff shared they want to move from a wood chip biomass system to what they call a more modern heating system.

"This is the essential infrastructure needs that the district needs, from the HVAC to the plumbing, the electrical, the building envelope with the insulation. So, this is to bring us up to speed. We want to see the next 50 years of the Darby School District," Superintendent Tony Biesiot said.

The $7.8 million bond is failing as of 9 p.m., with 832 against and 569 for.

Stevensville area voters weighed in on both the Three Mile Fire Department’s levy and a school technology levy.

Three Mile Fire’s mill levy would generate just over $710,000 to hire six full-time firefighter/EMTs in addition to the 15 volunteers currently on staff.

"With our paid career guys, what we're hoping to achieve is about a 90-second response out the door for a fire call and about a 60-second response out the door for an EMS call," EMS Officer Kristian Parsons shared.

As of 9 p.m., the levy is failing with 842 against and 593 in favor.

Staff at the Stevensville School District told MTN that the $150,000 levy would fund essential technology needs and prevent major cuts.

“It's our door access. It's our cameras, our security in general. It's our student information system, which is required. We have to have it, and we have to pay for it. We have systems for our business office to be able to manage things financially for a payroll and so much more," Technology Director William Hunt said.

Also, as of 9 p.m., voters in both the high school and elementary districts are against the levy.

The next sets of results are expected around midnight and 3 a.m., respectively.