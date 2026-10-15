Woman pleads not guilty to charges connected to Stevensville assault

HAMILTON, Mont. — On Thursday, Jessica Kalie McKay pleaded not guilty in Ravalli County District Court to two felonies associated with the assault of a Stevensville teenager.

Court documents detail that a Stevensville teen was assaulted repeatedly over the course of three hours at a house party Sep. 12.



Per the documents, McKay allegedly witnessed the assault and then drove the injured teen home, leaving him in his driveway.



McKay was charged with criminal endangerment and aggravated assault by accountability.

She previously posted a $25,000 bond and now has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Her next hearing is set for Nov. 5.



Two teens in the incident have been charged as adults with aggravated assault.

They have upcoming transfer hearings, which may move those cases into juvenile court.

MTN will keep you updated.