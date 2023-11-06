Religious groups hold peace vigil for Israel and Palestine

MISSOULA — Many Missoulians gathered at the University Center Theatre for the Interfaith vigil for Israelis and Palestinians, this was a night that put politics aside and focused on peace.

Members of multiple religions present different poems, songs and speeches that promoted peace in light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Kelcie Murphy, one of the vigil’s organizers, wanted those who attended to listen together.

“We just wanted to gather around a spot where we didn’t have to talk politics with one another and we didn’t have to have something that was divisive and so people could potentially meet one another and acknowledge one another of different faiths.”

Murphy and the other organizers of the vigil put this event together partially due to some of the personal impact the conflict has had on them.

“I Have friends on both sides and I have lost friends on both sides, since the start of the war, and I know many people in the community that feel the same way, that have lost friends, family or have friends or family taken or are missing.”

You can donate to both countries at https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ilot