LIBBY — A Lincoln County woman accused of killing her young niece last August pleaded not guilty during her arraignment in Lincoln County District Court on Monday.

Rexford woman Tina Merganthaler pleaded not guilty on 12 felony counts, including deliberate homicide, assault on a minor, witness tampering and evidence of tampering.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies responded on August 8, to a Pinkham Road residence in Rexford after a report of a juvenile female who had fallen from a tree, according to the affidavit.

When they arrived, they found Mergenthaler performing chest compressions on an unresponsive young child, who was lying on a bathroom counter wearing only underwear.

Two other children were present in the home at the time of the incident, identified as the victims’ older brothers aged 5 and 12 years old.

As deputies continued performing CPR, Mergenthaler attempted to leave the room to change her clothes. Deputies also noted that the victim appeared wet. Mergenthaler told them that was the result of her wiping the child's face, according to the affidavit.

On scene, deputies were concerned that the victim’s injuries were not consistent with a four- to five-foot fall from a tree and observed multiple contusions to her face, body, and chest, according to the affidavit

When deputies asked the victim’s brother what had happened, he paused and began to say the child had fallen from a tree. Mergenthaler interjected, telling the victim’s brother to confirm that account, according to charging documents.

Investigators said the victim’s brother initially told them he had witnessed his sister fall from an apple tree branch. But when investigators pressed the victim’s brother and urged him to be honest or tell them if the topic was too difficult, he said, "It's too scary to talk about." And then told investigators that his aunt had warned him against speaking, according to charging documents.

When investigators asked how his sister died, the victim’s brother said, "She choked her to death." He said he was certain because he witnessed it himself, according to the affidavit.

The victim’s brother told investigators he saw Mergenthaler take his sister into the bathroom and close the door. When asked to describe what he saw, he said, "My aunt choking her." He told investigators Mergenthaler was repeating, "I want you to die," and that the victim died after that encounter.

According to the victim’s brother, the confrontation began in the living room when his sister accidentally dropped and cracked Mergenthaler's phone. Mergenthaler, who was in her bedroom when she heard the noise, became enraged and seized the victim and said, "I'm gonna kill you," according to charging documents.

Mergenthaler then dragged the victim to the bathroom and slammed the door. The victim’s brother said he tried to follow but was locked out. He said he could hear his sister screaming. When the bathroom door finally opened, the victim’s brother told investigators he saw his sister lying face-down on the floor with her head near the toilet, and blood on the floor and on Mergenthaler's hands, according to the affidavit.

To ensure his silence, investigators said Mergenthaler threatened to "choke" one of the brothers if he spoke. The victim’s brother said he believed the threat and feared for his younger brother.

The victim’s brother told investigators that Mergenthaler called police approximately 15 minutes after the child died, only after staging the scene and cleaning up, according to charging documents.

Mergenthaler is being held in Lincoln County jail on a $2 million bond.

She is scheduled to appear back in court for her Pre-Trial Conference on March 15.