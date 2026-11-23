RONAN, MT — Comments made by Ronan City Councilman Micah Robertson on his podcast are drawing criticism from community members, and some residents are now taking action by starting a petition calling for his removal from office.

Watch the story here:

Ronan residents petition to recall councilman over podcast comments

The group needs 120 signatures — 20% of registered voters in Ronan's Ward 3 — to trigger a recall under Montana law.

Alex Endsley and Connor Romero are among several Ronan residents who are petitioning for Robertson's removal from office.

"We don't feel Micah represents the values in our community," Endsley said.

"He has a podcast where he posts some really reprehensible things about children, women, people of color, the Indigenous community, addicts," Endsley said.

Robertson hosts the Back to the Bible Broadcast on YouTube. The podcast's page describes it as an effort to introduce the Lord's church to the Mission Valley and Lake County area of Montana.

"I asked him if it was appropriate to make those comments about girls, and he said they're not children," Romero said.

MTN News reached out to Robertson for his response. He declined an on-camera interview but provided a written statement.

"The community is welcome to their opinion, and living in this great country, they have a right to voice their opinion. As do I. People need to remember 'Freedom of speech includes the freedom to offend people' (Brad Thor). Anyone that has any issues with a theological position I have and has the courage to refute my position is welcome to engage in open discussion on our Back to the Bible Broadcast," Robertson said.

"I think it is important to have our voice heard and let our elected officials know that they represent us," Endsley said.

MTN News will continue to follow the petition effort as it moves forward.