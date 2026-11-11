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Search underway for missing woman in the Frenchtown area

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Missoula County Sheriff's Office
McMurray is described as 5 ft 8 inches, 180 lbs. She has black hair that is graying and brown eyes.<br/><br/><br/>If you know her whereabouts or have seen her, please call 911 immediately<br/><br/>
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FRENCHTOWN — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for a woman missing in the Frenchtown area.

The sheriff's office has reason to believe that Cindy Lee McMurray is in danger.

McMurray, 70, reportedly gets easily confused and has other health concerns that require medications. She is reportedly not prepared for cold weather.

McMurray was last seen on foot at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 10, 2026) in Frenchtown, near a heavily wooded forest area.

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Cindy Lee McMurray is described as 5 ft 8 inches, 180 lbs. She has black hair that is graying and brown eyes.


If you know the whereabouts or have seen her, please call 911 immediately

She was seen wearing a tan sweater with brown spots and jeans.

She is described as 5 ft 8 inches, 180lbs She has black hair that is graying and brown eyes.

Law enforcement and search and rescue teams have not been able to locate her in the area.

If you know the whereabouts or have seen her, please call 911 immediately.

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