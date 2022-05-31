Sen. Tester discusses possible gun control legislation

It may be a holiday week but negotiations are expected to intensify over possible landmark gun legislation nationwide following the mass shootings in Texas, California, and New York.

The House Judiciary Committee has scheduled a review of the Protect Our Kids Act for Thursday, which reportedly will be the House’s newest attempt at passing gun control legislation.

The hearing comes a week after an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

This possible legislation is also on the minds of Montana's elected U.S. officials like Senator Jon Tester.

He spoke with Newsy correspondent Maritsa Georgiou about his own gun ownership and how he thinks the nation should proceed.

"You know, we can talk about arming teachers and putting security dark guards at the front doors of schools, there was a security guard in Buffalo, he's dead. Okay, so we need to do more than those kinds of things, we need to do more than just talk about this,” Tester said.

“But I would tell you that if we were able to get to give us a bill, let's talk about it on the Senate floor, maybe just maybe common sense, will would reign and still be able to protect the Second Amendment and make this country safer. And I think that's what the vast, vast, vast majority of people expect out of the upper body in Congress,” Tester continued.